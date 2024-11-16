The president of Abkhazia is ready to resign after large-scale protests against the agreement with the Russian Federation

The president of the self-proclaimed republic of Abkhazia Aslan Bzhania said he was ready to resign as soon as the protesters left the Presidential Administration building.

He said this during a meeting with local residents in the village of Tamysh, Echo of the Caucasus reports.

"They say that I left Abkhazia, but I am here. We gathered not to preserve my power, but to preserve statehood. Those who are currently in the Presidentʼs Administration should leave there. After that, I will announce elections and resign," said Bzhania.

In addition, Bzhania is ready to nominate his candidacy for participation in the new presidential elections. For the time being, Abkhazia will be governed by the current vice president Badra Gunba.

Protests against the agreement with Russia have been going on in Abkhazia for several days now. It will allow Russian companies to invest in construction projects in the region, but activists consider this a "surrender of the interests" of Abkhazia. The document was supposed to be considered on November 15, but protesters disrupted the parliament session and broke into the building.

The opposition demanded the resignation of Bzhania. The press service of the president of Bzhania reported that the administration is preparing to withdraw from the parliament the draft law on the ratification of the investment agreement between Abkhazia and the Russian Federation.