The Cabinet of Ministers approved the procedure for the payment of one thousand hryvnias under the “Winter eSupport” program

The government approved the procedure for the implementation of the "Winter eSupport" project, which provides for the allocation of thousands of hryvnias to all Ukrainians.

This was reported by the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers.

"We determine how, where and when funds can be received and where they can be spent. Since the program applies not only to adults, but also to children, we are also determining how one of the parents will be able to order a payment for their child," said Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

According to him, the government sets three main goals:

Materially support Ukrainian families. Funds from "Winter eSupport" can be spent on medicine, books, clothes, bus and train tickets, utility bills, and more.

To support Ukrainian service providers and Ukrainian manufacturers, because they will receive funds, which creates an additional stimulus for the economy.

To demonstrate the unity of Ukrainian society, as one of the options for using the funds is a donation to the army and volunteers.

What preceded

On October 25, Volodymyr Zelensky declared that he had instructed the government to introduce a new program of assistance to Ukrainians — a one-time payment of one thousand hryvnias.

The Ministry of Economy said that they are developing a mechanism for receiving "Zelenskyʼs 1000" through the branch of "Ukrposhta" for citizens who do not have access to "Diia".

They also added that all Ukrainians will be able to receive the funds, except for those who have gone abroad.

The program will be effective from December 1, 2024. The application for participation can be submitted through "Diia" during December, January or February. For this, you need to activate the "National Cashback" card, and the payment will go to this card.

