Zelensky instructed to pay all Ukrainians a thousand hryvnias from December 1

President Volodymyr Zelensky instructed the government to introduce a new aid program for Ukrainians from December 1.

He stated this in his evening address.

"There is support for all our people — adults, children, every family in Ukraine. "One thousand hryvnias per person means several thousand hryvnias per family, and the funds can be spent on paying for Ukrainian goods and services, including utilities, electricity," the president said.

The money can also be spent on Ukrzaliznytsia tickets, Ukrainian medicines, Ukrainian books and cultural services. And also to donate to the military.

The President added that all details should be determined by the Cabinet of Ministers and presented.

Currently, the "National Cashback" payment program is already operating in Ukraine. It provides for the accrual of cashback in the amount of 10% of the cost of goods of Ukrainian manufacturers participating in the program.

