“Zelenskyʼs 1000” can be obtained without “Diia”

The Ministry of Economy is developing a mechanism for obtaining "Zelenskyʼs 1000" through the branch of "Ukrposhta" for citizens who do not have access to "Diia".

The agency told UNN journalists about it.

The Ministry of Economy noted that the mechanism of the "eSupport" program will be universal and not selective, so that funds can be received by citizens of all categories throughout the country.

"We cannot predict which objects and cities the Russians may target and where people will need help the most. Exceptions will be made only by those citizens who have gone abroad," the ministry says.

The program applies not only to adults, but also to children. One of the parents will be able to order a payment to his account for each of his children.

A mechanism for receiving "eSupport" funds through “Ukrposhta” branches is also being developed — for the convenience of those citizens who do not have smartphones and access to "Diia". These funds will not be taxed.

The program will be effective from December 1, 2024. The application for participation can be submitted through "Diia" during December, January or February. To do this, you need to activate the "National Cashback" card and the payment will go to this card.

It will be possible to spend 1 000 hryvnias during 2025 to pay for utilities and other services, purchase medicines, books or donate to funds that support the Defense Forces.

On October 25, Volodymyr Zelensky declared that he had instructed the government to introduce a new assistance program for Ukrainians from December 1 — a one-time payment of one thousand hryvnias.

