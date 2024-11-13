At night, the Air Defense Forces shot down 37 Russian drones

During the night, Ukrainian air defenses shot down two Russian Kh-101 cruise missiles, two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles and 37 drones. Another 47 drones disappeared from radars in different regions of Ukraine, two flew to Belarus and Russia.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The air attack was repelled in the Kyiv, Poltava, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Cherkasy, Zaporizhzhia, Chernihiv and Kirovohrad regions.

In general, from 15:00 on November 12, Russia attacked Ukraine with various types of missiles, guided aerial bombs and attack drones.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces recorded 96 targets in the sky (not including guided air bombs), namely:

two S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles — launched over the Sumy region from the Kursk region;

two Kh-101 cruise missiles — launched from Tu-95MS strategic bombers over the Caspian Sea;

two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles were launched from the Voronezh region;

90 Shahed attack drones and unmanned aerial vehicles of an unspecified type were launched from Russiaʼs Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Oryol.

On the morning of November 13, Russian troops launched a combined missile-drone attack on Kyiv for the first time in 73 days. The local authorities reported that a 48-year-old man was injured due to the fall of the drone debris in the region. The State Emergency Service specified that this happened in the Brovarsky district, where a warehouse was also destroyed and a fire started.

