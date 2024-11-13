Kyiv was attacked simultaneously with missiles and drones for the first time in 73 days. There is a wounded person in the region

On the morning of November 13, Russian troops launched a combined missile-drone attack on Kyiv. This is the first time in the last 73 days.

This is reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA).

Previously, the capital was attacked with cruise missiles, KN-23/KN-24/Iskander-M ballistic missiles, Shahed, Gerbera drones and simulated drones.

An air alert was announced in the capital at half past seven in the morning due to the threat of unmanned aerial vehicles from the east. At that time, the cruise missiles were already on their way to the Kyiv region. When the rockets were already entering Kyiv, the Russian Federation simultaneously launched a ballistic attack on the capital.

The drone attack ended again. The air strike on Kyiv lasted more than two hours. The Air Defense Forces destroyed several cruise missiles, several ballistic missiles and up to a dozen enemy drones (the Air Force will name the exact number later).

As of this moment, there was no information about the destruction or casualties in Kyiv. The Regional Military Administration says that a 48-year-old man was injured due to the fall of the drone debris in the region. The State Emergency Service clarifies that this happened in the Brovarsky district, where a warehouse was also destroyed and a fire started.

An alarm sounded in the capital at 08:53, but already at 09:10 a new alarm was announced. The Air Force writes about a group of drones on the border of Kyiv, Cherkasy and Poltava regions and a ballistic threat from the northeast.

