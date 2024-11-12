The Ministry of Defense told which regions are the leaders in the number of women willing to join the army

The Ternopil region is the leader in the number of women among candidates for the ranks of the Defense Forces of Ukraine who have applied to recruiting centers.

This was reported in the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Among 100% of those willing to mobilize in the Ternopil region, 48% are women.

The three leaders are closed by Chernivtsi and Chernihiv regions, where women make up 44% and 39% of those willing to mobilize through recruiting centers, respectively.

The Ministry of Defense noted that the average share of women among candidates in Ukraine is 10%, according to recruiting centers.

Currently, 44 recruiting centers are operating in Ukraine. They offer more than 10 000 vacancies in the Armed Forces, the National Guard, the State Border Service and SBU.

In June, the Ministry of Defense reported that women make up more than 10% of the total number of recruits. And of all the candidates who, after applying, continue the path to mobilization, women make up 17%.

In September, it was reported that 48 000 women serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 5 000 of them are on the front lines. Together with civilian workers, these are 68 000 women.

Recruiting in Ukraine

In October, the government agreed to the proposal of the Ministry of Digital Transformation to launch an experimental project for recruiting citizens of Ukraine in electronic form.

The project will last for two years, and Ukrainians between the ages of 18 and 55 who are not doing military service and are not under mobilization will be able to take part in it.

The new recruiting mechanism will allow choosing a military unit and specialty, as well as submitting an application for contract service through the “Diia” portal, including a mobile application.

