The Ministry of Defense told how many women serve in the Armed Forces

Currently, 48,000 women are serving in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 5,000 of them are on the front lines. Together with civilian workers, these are 68,000 women.

This was stated by State Secretary of the Ministry of Defense Ludmila Daragan.

The official emphasized that in recent years, many positive changes have been implemented in the gender policy of the Ministry of Defense.

"Today, women are everywhere — holding the rear, working in difficult positions, fighting in the ranks of the Armed Forces. They prove that people should be evaluated by their capabilities, efficiency and intelligence, not by gender," said Daragan.

Daragan added that the Ukrainian army managed to improve the level of material support of servicewomen. She reminded that in 2023, the summer womenʼs military uniform appeared — before that, only the dress uniform was available.