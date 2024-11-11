The investigation found new evidence of the alleged involvement of the Russian government in the murder in Spain of the Russian pilot Maksym Kuzminov, who in August 2023 stole a Russian Mi-8 AMTSH helicopter for GUR of Ukraine. His relative, a former policeman, as well as an exposé of the State Security Committee (KGB) of the Russian Federation may be involved in the murder.

This was reported by CBS News with reference to a source familiar with the progress of the investigation of the case in Spain.

Thatʼs how the publication got the photos of the men, whom the Spanish authorities identified as "persons of interest." They were in Spain at the time of Kuzminovʼs murder. And CBS has already established their positions in the law enforcement agencies of the Russian Federation and their connections with Kuzmin.

CBS writes that this summer, photos from an air show where there was a man who looked like Kuzminov appeared on social networks. According to the journalists, it was most likely a Ukrainian intelligence officer wearing a mask similar to Kuzminovʼs face.

The publication assumes that the Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR) of Ukraine wants to demonstrate the security of cooperation with the Ukrainian side and to persuade the Russians to do so by showing that Kuzminov is alive.

"The real Kuzminov was buried in an unmarked grave in southern Spain, sources say," writes CBS.

Details of the murder of Kuzminov

On the morning of February 13, a white Hyundai Tucson drove into the garage under Kuzminovʼs apartment building and stopped between the elevators used by the residents and the ramp leading to the street. According to a senior Spanish police official, the two men had been waiting in the car for several hours.

Around 16:20 Kuzminov drove into the garage, parked and went to the elevators. As he was passing a white Hyundai, he was shouted at and then opened fire. Although he was hit by six bullets, Kuzminov managed to run away from the killers before collapsing on the ramp.

Leaving the garage, the attackers ran over Kuzminovʼs body. Their car was found a few miles from the crime scene — it was burned with a special solution that accelerated the burning of the car. It took the experts a week to identify the make and model of the car. And also establish that he was abducted two days before the murder of Kuzminov in a city located about an hourʼs drive from Villajoyosa.

A special unit of the Spanish Civil Guard investigates the murder under conditions of strict secrecy. The authorities have not publicly confirmed that Kuzminov was killed. It is difficult for them to find officials in Ukraine who could help them. But among the community of Russian and Ukrainian émigrés living in Villajoyosa, there was no doubt who was behind the deaths.

NYT sources say Kuzminovʼs assassination is an important element of Russian propaganda. This is how they intimidate servicemen who are thinking of going over to the side of Ukraine — they show that they will supposedly find them "everywhere, wherever they are."

The New York Times, citing sources in the Spanish police investigating the murder of Kuzminov, wrote that the killers of the Russian pilot Maksym Kuzminov left traces at the scene of the crime that may indicate Russiaʼs involvement in the murder.

At the scene of the crime, the law enforcement officers found casings from 9-millimeter cartridges for the Makarov pistol — this weapon was widely used in post-Soviet countries.

What preceded

On September 3, 2023, the film of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (known as GUR) "Downed Russian pilots" was released, in which a Russian pilot told the details of the special operation "Synitsa". Mi-8 pilot Maksym Kuzminov told how he decided to go over to the side of Ukraine and stole the helicopter. It became known about the special operation itself on August 23. The head of military intelligence Kyrylo Budanov said at the time that there were two more people on board. When they realized where they sat down, they tried to escape and were killed.

On February 19, Ukrainian intelligence representative Andriy Yusov confirmed the death of Maksym Kuzminov in Spain. "From what we know: he invited his ex to his house, and they found him shot," Yusov said. The Spanish press wrote that the manʼs body was found on the ramp of a communal garage in the resort province of Alicante, and there are several suspects.

