Donetsk Regional Military Administration: Russians damaged the dam of the Kurakhiv Reservoir

The Russians damaged the Kurakhiv reservoir dam.
This was officially confirmed by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin.
According to him, this strike potentially threatens residents of settlements on the Vovchii River — both in Donetsk region and in Dnipropetrovsk region.
As of 4:00 p.m., it was established that the water level in the river within the Velyki Novosilky community rose by 1.2 meters. At present, there are no records of houses being flooded.
"We know that water is flowing through the villages located near the Terniv dam. We cannot confirm the nature of the damage and its criticality. We cannot conduct an inspection of the dam due to constant shelling as of now," he commented earlier the head of Kurakhiv city military administration Roman Padun to Suspilne.Donbas.
Russian media began to spread photos of the alleged recent destruction of the Kurakhiv dam. But in fact, the photo shows another dam in the Kyiv region, which was destroyed in February 2022.
- This is not the first time that the Russians destroy Ukrainian reservoirs. So, on June 6, 2023, at two oʼclock in the morning, the Russians blew up the Kakhovka HPP dam, the fifth largest in Ukraine. Since the beginning of the full-scale war, HPP has been under occupation, and in October 2022, Volodymyr Zelensky warned that the Russians had mined it. "Ukrhydroenergo" stated that HPP was completely destroyed and it was impossible to restore it. And to rebuild the hydroelectric power station, you need no less than a billion dollars.
- 33 people died due to the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP. Another 28 were injured, including five policemen. 158 people went missing at that time, the location of 64 of them was established.
