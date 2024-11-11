Donetsk Regional Military Administration: Russians damaged the dam of the Kurakhiv Reservoir

The Russians damaged the Kurakhiv reservoir dam.

This was officially confirmed by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin.

According to him, this strike potentially threatens residents of settlements on the Vovchii River — both in Donetsk region and in Dnipropetrovsk region.

As of 4:00 p.m., it was established that the water level in the river within the Velyki Novosilky community rose by 1.2 meters. At present, there are no records of houses being flooded.

"We know that water is flowing through the villages located near the Terniv dam. We cannot confirm the nature of the damage and its criticality. We cannot conduct an inspection of the dam due to constant shelling as of now," he commented earlier the head of Kurakhiv city military administration Roman Padun to Suspilne.Donbas.

Russian media began to spread photos of the alleged recent destruction of the Kurakhiv dam. But in fact, the photo shows another dam in the Kyiv region, which was destroyed in February 2022.