MPs registered a new draft law on the decriminalization of porn

MPs registered the finalized bill No. 12191 on the decriminalization of porn.

MP from the "Voice" faction Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported this.

With this draft law, parliamentarians want to change Article 301 of the Criminal Code so that adults are not imprisoned for 3-5 years for filmed and distributed videos of an intimate nature.

"This is ʼdecriminalization of pornʼ. So that people are not thrown in jail for storing content or do mass "secret purchases" in webcams. And at the same time, under Article 301, you can be punished even for keeping nude photos on your personal phone," Zheleznyak wrote.

Criminal responsibility will remain exclusively for:

porn without consent (porn revenge, deep fake);

extreme porn (rape, zoo-, necrophilia);

porn with children and distribution among children (here, according to Zheleznyak, MPs, on the contrary, want to strengthen criminal liability).

Zheleznyak also emphasized that pimping, involvement in prostitution and human trafficking will remain criminal offenses.

The bill was signed by 28 peopleʼs representatives. Among its authors are Yaroslav Zheleznyak, the head of the working group Vladlen Neklyudov and members of the Law Enforcement Committee of the Verkhovna Rada.

In July, MP Dmytro Hurin told Babel that the General Prosecutorʼs Office gave him three yearsʼ worth of data on such cases. In 2022, there were 897 registered criminal cases, in 2023 — 964, and only in the first half of 2024 — 979. That is, the number has doubled. The law obligates the police to deal with these cases because they "detect offences".

A similar draft law on the decriminalization of porn was registered as early as August 2023.

