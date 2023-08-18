The draft law on the decriminalization of porn was registered in the Verkhovna Rada

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (the Ukrainian parliament) registered draft law No. 9623, which concerns the decriminalization of porn.

It was called "On Amendments to the Criminal Code of Ukraine on Ensuring Freedom from Interference in a Personʼs Private Life."

The initiators of the draft law were 25 MPs.

The document provides for the abolition of criminal liability for everything prescribed in Articles 301 and 302 of the Criminal Code, except for:

porn without consent (deep fake);

extreme porn (rape, zoo-, necrophilia);

porn with children and for children.

He also proposes to strengthen the punishment for porn with minors and the distribution of pornography among children.