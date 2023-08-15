MP: A draft law on the decriminalization of porn has been developed in Ukraine

A draft law (card number 1287728) on the decriminalization of porn in Ukraine has appeared in the electronic document circulation system.

The MP from the "Voice" party Yaroslav Zheleznyak informed about this.

The draft law proposes to abolish criminal liability for everything prescribed in Articles 301 and 302 of the Criminal Code, except for:

porn without consent (deep fake);

extreme porn (rape, zoo-, necrophilia);

porn with children and for children.

At the same time, the punishment for porn with minors and the distribution of pornography among children, according to the draft law, should be strengthened.

The draft law does not deal with pimping, involvement in prostitution and human trafficking, because these are other articles.

The working group worked on the text of the document together with the law enforcement committee, BRDO (Office of Effective Regulation), public organizations and state bodies.

The explanatory note gives an example of how the Novosanzharsky District Court of the Poltava region sentenced a woman who sent her intimate videos to her husband via Telegram. Forensic art expertise decided that the videos belong to products of a pornographic nature. The woman was found guilty of a criminal offence, she was fined (she agreed to a deal).

The memo says that any private, intimate photos or home videos of married couples that they want to share on special sites can be prosecuted. The authors of the draft law believe that the current version of the Criminal Code criminalizes things that do not pose a public danger.

The authors also point out that full criminalization of porn leads to legal conflicts, abuses by law enforcement officers and does not correspond to public sentiment.