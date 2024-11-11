Ukraine did not know about Trumpʼs phone call to Putin

The American newspaper Washington Post (WP) wrote that Ukraine was informed in advance about the phone call of the newly elected US President Donald Trump to Putin and it did not object to it. The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs denied this information.

This was said by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Heorhiy Tykhyi in a comment to Reuters.

"Reports that the Ukrainian side was informed in advance about the call that allegedly took place are untrue. As a result, Ukraine could neither support nor object to this call," said Heorhiy Tykhyi.

The Washington Post also wrote that Trump advised Putin not to escalate the war in Ukraine, and also reminded about the significant US military presence in Europe. Also, the newly elected US president allegedly "expressed interest" in further conversations with Putin to discuss "the earliest possible end to the war in Ukraine."

The WP interlocutors also claimed that Trump "privately made it clear" that he would support a version of the agreement in which Russia would retain control over part of the occupied territories of Ukraine. This issue was allegedly "briefly" discussed during the call.

Elections in the USA

On November 5, the election of the 47th president of the country was held in the USA. Republican candidate Donald Trump and Democratic Party representative Kamala Harris competed for a seat in the White House.

Republican Donald Trump won more than 270 electoral votes — meaning he effectively won. At the same time, these are the predicted results, the Electoral College will make a formal decision on the election of the president on December 17, 2024, and the inauguration will take place on January 20, 2025.

During his election campaign, Trump repeatedly stated that he could end the war between Russia and Ukraine "in one day." After his victory in the US presidential elections, the American newspaper The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) wrote that Trump has not yet decided how exactly he plans to end Russiaʼs war against Ukraine.

Some of his advisers proposed a model where the US would provide weapons to Ukrainians in exchange for Ukraine not joining NATO for 20 years. According to this plan, the front line will be frozen, and both sides will agree on 1,287 kilometers of demilitarized zone.

WSJ noted that all the plans of Trumpʼs advisers are to freeze the war and force Ukraine to temporarily refuse to join NATO.

