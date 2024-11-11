The Air Defense Forces shot down 39 drones and two missiles

On the night of November 11, the Russians attacked Ukraine with two Kh-59/69 guided air missiles and 74 Shahed-type strike UAVs and drones of an unspecified type.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Russian army launched missiles from the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia region, drones from the Russian regions of Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Oryol, and Bryansk.

Ukrainian Air Defense Forces shot down 39 enemy drones and two Kh-59/69 missiles. Another 30 Russian drones were lost in location in various regions of Ukraine, 3 — left the airspace of Ukraine in the direction of Belarus and the temporarily occupied territory.

The air attack was repulsed by anti-aircraft missile troops, aviation, electronic warfare units, mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

That night, the Air Defense Forces worked in Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Poltava, Sumy, Cherkasy, Zaporizhzhia, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Mykolaiv regions.

Consequences of an air attack

Russian troops attacked Mykolaiv and Zaporizhzhia at night — six people were killed and more than 20 were injured.

In Kyiv and a number of regions of Ukraine, emergency power outages were introduced due to the threat of Russian attacks on energy infrastructure facilities.

