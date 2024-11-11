Russians killed six people in Mykolaiv and Zaporizhzhia at night

Russian troops attacked Mykolaiv and Zaporizhzhia at night — six people were killed and more than 20 were injured.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Russians struck Mykolaiv with drones. Five people died, one woman had an acute reaction to stress, she was hospitalized in a medical institution.

There was a destruction and fire of a private one-story building, as well as the destruction of an apartment on the fourth floor and a fire on the fourth and third floors of a four-story building. The fire has been extinguished.

The Russians carried out three airstrikes in Zaporizhzhia, writes the head of the Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov. As of 07:22, one person died and 21 were injured, eight of whom were hospitalized. Among the injured are boys aged 4, 16 and 17 and girls aged 15 and 17.

As a result of the attack, a residential building, a dormitory and a car dealership were mutilated.

