The Russians once again shot a Ukrainian prisoner. The prosecutorʼs office started an investigation

The occupiers took another shot at a captured serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This is reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

Under the procedural leadership of the Donetsk regional prosecutorʼs office, a pre-trial investigation was opened on the fact of a war crime (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

On November 9, a video appeared online showing how representatives of the armed forces of the Russian Federation shot an unarmed Ukrainian soldier lying on the ground with an automatic weapon at close range.

Investigations are ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the incident, as well as the time and place of the crime.

The prosecutorʼs office has already started a pre-trial investigation into the fact of a war crime.

Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets sent a letter to the UN and the Red Cross.

He noted that this is a violation of the Geneva Conventions, international humanitarian law, laws and customs of war.

Law enforcement officers are investigating 49 criminal proceedings for the murder of 124 Ukrainian prisoners of war by the Russians. And 80% of cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war were recorded this year.

