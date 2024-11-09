Babel sources: Attacked Russian Aleksin chemical plant explodes and smokes

The Russian Aleksin chemical plant in the Tula region, which was attacked by the SSO and GUR drones on the night of November 9, is exploding and smoking. He suspended work, and the staff was evacuated.

This was reported by Babel sources in the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

At least 13 drones flew over the chemical plant at night. Orange smoke is now billowing over the key target, the gunpowder factory, due to the release of acids.

At 1:10 p.m., an additional explosion was recorded at the facility — chemicals ignited there due to previous hits.

This plant is part of the “Rostec” corporation and produces ammunition, gunpowder and materials for the Russian military-industrial complex.

Sources in the Security Service of Ukraine confirmed that Ukrainian drones also hit the Aleksinskaya thermal power station.

From 9:30 p.m., an air alert was announced in various regions of the Russian Federation due to drone flights, and at three oʼclock in the morning, residents of the Tula region began to write about the attack on the chemical plant, explosions, and fire engines that were heading to the scene of the fire.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.