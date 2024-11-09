Ukraine attacked with drones a chemical plant in Russia that produces gunpowder and ammunition for the Russian army

On the night of November 9, SBU and SSO drones attacked the Aleksin chemical plant in the Tula region of Russia.

Babel was informed about this by sources in SBU.

This plant is part of the “Rostec” corporation and produces ammunition, gunpowder and materials for the Russian military-industrial complex.

From 9:30 p.m., an air alert was announced in various regions of the Russian Federation due to the flights of drones, and at three oʼclock in the morning, residents of the Tula region began to write about the attack on the chemical plant, explosions and the movement of fire engines that were heading to the place of ignition.

"SBU is conducting a comprehensive investigation of objects on the territory of the Russian Federation that are involved in the war in Ukraine. Attacks on weapons depots, military airfields and enterprises that are part of the Russian military-industrial complex reduce Russiaʼs ability to terrorize our country," said an informed source in SBU.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.