Russian airstrikes on Zaporizhzhia on November 7. The number of dead has increased

On the afternoon of November 7, Russian troops hit Zaporizhzhia with guided aerial bombs. So far, 10 people have died, including a one-year-old child. It is also known about 42 victims, including four children.

This is reported by the State Emergency Service.

During emergency search operations, it was possible to save three people, two of them children.

To eliminate the consequences of the hit, 110 rescuers and 20 units of equipment were involved, 141 people and 21 units of equipment from the cityʼs emergency and communal services.

Rescue operations are ongoing.

UPD: at 1:41 p.m., the Zaporizhzhia State Emergency Service reported that they had finished the emergency rescue operation, the number of victims did not change.

During the attack, the Russians killed mother Sofia, her 1.5-year-old son Adam and grandmother Tetyana. Sofiaʼs sister shared a photo of the family — the only thing that survived in the apartment.

"Only one photo that was in the kitchen. My sister and my 1.5-year-old nephew are on it... A direct hit in the entrance. There were three of us there. Separately, they found the sister (Sofia, 27 years old) and already at night they took out the bodies of the child (Adam, 1 year old) and his great-grandmother Tetyana Vasylivna from under the rubble," Anna Pavlyshyna wrote.

In Zaporizhzhia, November 8 was declared the Day of Mourning for the Dead.

Due to airstrikes of the Russian Federation, there is destruction of residential buildings, infrastructure facilities and hospitals. More than 15 private houses were also damaged, and vehicles were destroyed.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.