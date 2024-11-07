The Russians struck Zaporizhzhia 5 times. Four people died, more than ten were injured (UPD)

On the afternoon of November 7, Russian troops hit Zaporizhzhia with guided aerial bombs, causing casualties and injuries.

This was written by the head of the Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov.

The Russians struck a total of five strikes, hitting residential buildings and a hospital.

As of 17:19, it is known that four people died, more than 18 were injured, including a one-year-old child. There may still be people under the rubble.

A partially destroyed four-story residential building. The rescuers unblocked the child from under the rubble and handed it over to medics.

At another address, a hospital building was damaged by an explosive wave, and a car caught fire. Firefighters extinguished the fire.

At two more addresses, 11 one-story residential buildings were damaged. Firefighters extinguished the fire.

