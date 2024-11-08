Russia massively bombarded Ukraine, hitting Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv and Odesa

During the day, the Russians continue to attack Ukraine with missiles, drones and aerial bombs. As a result, one person died in the Odesa region, 25 people were injured in Kharkiv, four were injured in the Kyiv region, and eight people died in Zaporizhzhia.

Odesa

On the night of November 7-8, the Russian occupiers massively attacked the region with attack drones. According to preliminary data of the State Emergency Service, one person died and nine were injured.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

Residential buildings were damaged in the private sector, two of them caught fire. Rescuers also extinguished fires in warehouses and cars on the territory of the enterprise. The building of the educational institution was damaged.

Kharkiv

The occupiers launched airstrikes on Kharkiv. 25 people were injured, including a child.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

The Shevchenkivsky and Saltivsky districts were under attack by the Russian Federation. In the latter, an aerial bomb hit the 12th floor, destroying the lower floors. Rescuers evacuated 30 people. There is destruction of nearby buildings and cars. Rescue operations are ongoing.

Zaporizhzhia

The number of people killed by Russian airstrikes in the city has increased to eight in Zaporizhzhia. Among them is a one-year-old boy. Another 42 people were injured.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

The Russians hit Zaporizhzhia with five guided aerial bombs and hit residential buildings and a hospital.

Kyiv region

As a result of the Russian missile attack, four people were injured, six private houses and four cars were damaged. Fires broke out, which rescuers have already extinguished.

1 2

Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

The injured are the drivers who were in the car near the place where the debris fell. They have injuries of various degrees, one is in serious condition, two others are in moderate condition.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.