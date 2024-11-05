Banksyʼs graffiti from Hostomel will be kept in the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra National Reserve

The graffiti of the anonymous British artist Banksy, which depicts a woman with a fire extinguisher in curlers on a chair in front of a burned-out window, will now be kept in the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra National Reserve. It is about graffiti, which they tried to steal by cutting it off the wall in Hostomel.

This was reported by the press service of the reserve.

"Banksy created this and other works to draw the worldʼs attention to Ukraine and the brutality of the Russian occupiers. Now his graffiti is preserved where the struggle for Ukrainian culture, history and values for the future continues," says the page of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra National Reserve.

Specifically, this graffiti was painted by an anonymous British artist on the wall of a house in the newly deoccupied Kyiv region in 2022. This Banksyʼs work is a symbol of horror and protest over Russiaʼs war crimes in Ukraine, the reserve writes.

Banksyʼs work was placed next to Old Russian graffiti of the 11th century — a caricature of one of the builders of the Assumption Cathedral.

On November 15, 2022, Banksy confirmed that he completed a total of seven new works in Ukraine.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.