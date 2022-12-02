Banksyʼs graffiti in Hostomel was cut down along with a piece of the wall — the vandals were arrested

Vandals cut down the well-known work of the anonymous street artist Banksy, which depicts a woman in a gas mask. It happened in Hostomel, Kyiv region.

A witness of the action Serhiy Zhuk reported this on Facebook.

"I saw them! Young wealthy people did it. They were detained," Zhuk added.

Subsequently, the head of the main department of the National Police of the Kyiv region Andrii Nebytov reported that the painting was destroyed around 11:30 on December 2.

"The investigative-operational group immediately went to the place, eight people were found there, who have now been identified. All are from 27 to 60 years old. These are residents of Kyiv and Cherkasy," he noted.

The police seized graffiti from the perpetrators. Investigators began a pre-trial investigation into the fact of property damage.