Street artist Banksy confirmed that he made 7 works in Kyiv and the region

The anonymous street artist Banksy confirmed that he completed a total of seven new works in Ukraine. This is what he told The Art Newspaper.

All work was done in Kyiv and the Kyiv region. The first is a gymnast balancing on the debris of a damaged building in Borodyanka.

Another work shows a small boy dressed in a martial arts uniform throwing a grown man on his back — the man looks like Putin.

Other works depict two children swinging on an anti-tank hedgehog like a swing, as well as a woman wearing hair curlers and a gas mask with a fire extinguisher.

This series of works by Banksy is his first series of artworks since last summerʼs Great British Spraycation.