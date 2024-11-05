The US presidential election. The first polling stations were opened

The day of the American elections has come — the first polling stations have opened in the USA. And millions of Americans have already voted early.

CNN writes about it.

The first precincts opened in the states of Connecticut, Kentucky, Maine, New Jersey, New York, New Hampshire and Virginia at 06:00 ET (13:00 Kyiv time). In western Kentucky, some precincts will open their doors at 7:00 a.m., and in Maine they will open from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., depending on the cityʼs population.

The latest polling stations will open in Hawaii — at 12:00 PM ET (7:00 PM Kyiv time).

The first precincts will close at 19:00 ET (03:00 November 6, Kyiv time) in Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, South Carolina, Vermont and Virginia, and the last at 00:00 ET (08:00 November 6, Kyiv time) in Hawaii and Alaska.

And the tiny village of Dixville Notch in New Hampshire announced the results at midnight — where Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump each received three votes. According to tradition, residents of this village are the first to vote in the country.

Today, November 5, US presidential elections began in the USA. Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump are tied in the race, with polls showing nearly equal support for the candidates, with one candidate leading the other within statistical margin.

The President of the United States is elected by the Electoral College. It has 538 people, and to become president, a candidate must get 270 votes. The number of voters varies depending on the population of the state. Under the American electoral system, electoral votes "weigh" more than direct electoral votes.

Almost all states have a winner-take-all system, when all the votes of the stateʼs electors go to the candidate who received the most votes. The Electoral College will make a formal decision on the election of the new 47th president of the United States in December 2024, but according to preliminary estimates, the winner of the election the president will become known much earlier.

