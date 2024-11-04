The US presidential election: more than 75 million Americans voted early

More than 75 million Americans voted early in the US presidential election. Thatʼs almost half of those who voted at all in 2020 (154.6 million people).

This is reported by Axios.

More than four million voters have already cast ballots in Georgia, representing nearly 80% of the stateʼs total turnout in 2020, according to data from the University of Florida Elections Lab. More than 4.4 million people cast their ballots in North Carolina, also representing 80% of the 2020 tally there.

Both states are swing-states, that is, either a Democrat or a Republican can win the election in them. Votes fluctuate there and are often decisive.

For comparison: in 2020, at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, about 100 million people voted early — in person or by mail. However, now that the pandemic is over, early and mail-in voting remain popular and are becoming the new normal in American politics.

It will not be possible to find out the results of early voting until the election day, November 5.

The final national poll showed that the chances of the candidate from the Democratic Party Kamala Harris and the candidate from the Republican Party Donald Trump were equal — they each have 49% of the vote. Another 2% of voters are undecided.

