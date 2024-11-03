Poll: The chances of the candidates for the presidency of the United States were equalized two days before the election

The final national poll of the American television channel NBC News during the 2024 presidential campaign shows that the chances of the candidate from the Democratic Party Kamala Harris and the candidate from the Republican Party Donald Trump are equal — they have 49% of the vote each. Another 2% of voters are undecided.

The survey once again demonstrated the complete polarization of Americans who, two days before the election, have clearly decided on their candidate and are not going to change their opinion. However, regardless of who wins the presidential election, 60% of voters believe that the country will remain divided.

Poll results for the 2024 US presidential race.

The results of the NBC News poll for Harris and Trump are as close as possible, but there are significant differences in support for the candidates among different groups of the population.

Kamala Harris has an advantage over Donald Trump among black voters (87% to 9%), youth under 30 (57% to 41%) and white college-educated voters (55% to 43%). Meanwhile, Trump leads among rural voters (75% to 23%), white voters (56% to 42%) and white voters without a college degree (64% to 34%).

However, the gender gap is most telling: women support Harris by a margin of 16 points (57% to 41%), while men support Trump by a margin of 18 points (58% to 40%). That is, the net gender gap is 34 points.

Elections in the USA

This yearʼs presidential election in the USA will be held on November 5, 2024. Republican candidate Donald Trump and Democratic Party representative Kamala Harris will compete for the White House.

Both politicians have already presented their own candidates for the post of vice president. Republican James David Vance consistently opposes aid to Ukraine and says that the country will have to cede some territory for a ceasefire. Democrat Tim Walz is known for his support of Kyiv and sharp criticism of Trump and Vance.

