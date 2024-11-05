The first village declared the results of the presidential election in the USA. Harris and Trump tied

Dixville Notch (New Hampshire) was the first to declare the results of the presidential election. Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and Republican candidate Donald Trump received three votes each.

CNN writes about it.

Four Republicans and two independent voters took part in the vote.

According to the 2010 census, the population of the community was 12 people. On election day, they always attract the attention of journalists, because they are the first to announce their results — sometimes a few minutes after midnight.

This tradition was started in 1960 by a local resident Neil Tillotson, an American inventor and manufacturer of latex balls and gloves. Until his death in 2001, he was considered the first voter in the United States to cast his ballot at midnight. After him, other residents of Dixville Notch cast their votes.

After Tillotsonʼs death, the voters cast lots to see who would cast their ballot first—an honorary lottery.

The US presidential election

Today, November 5, the US presidential elections began in the USA. Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump are tied in the race, with polls showing nearly equal support for the candidates, with one candidate leading the other within statistical margin.

The president of the USA is elected by the electoral college. It has 538 people, and to become president, a candidate must get 270 votes. The number of voters varies depending on the population of the state. Under the American electoral system, electoral votes "weigh" more than direct electoral votes. Almost all states have a winner-take-all system, where all of the stateʼs electoral votes go to the candidate with the most votes.

The Electoral College will make a formal decision on the election of the new 47th president of the United States in December 2024, but according to preliminary estimates, the winner of the presidential election will be known much earlier.

