The Air Defense Forces shot down 50 Russian drones overnight. The details of the attack

During the night, the Air Defense Forces shot down 50 Russian drones of various types, another 27 were lost in location.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

In total, the Russians launched 80 Shahed and unspecified drones, hit the Dnipropetrovsk region with an “Iskander-M” ballistic missile and dropped guided bombs on the Kharkiv region.

Drones were shot down in Kyiv, Sumy, Odesa, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Zhytomyr, Cherkasy, Chernihiv and Kirovohrad regions.

On the evening of November 3, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv — 14 people were injured, high-rise buildings and a supermarket were damaged.

