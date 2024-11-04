The Russians carried out an airstrike on Kharkiv — 14 people were injured

On the evening of November 3, Russian troops launched an airstrike on Kharkiv. At least 13 people were injured.

This was reported to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

UPD: The number of injured in Kharkiv has increased to 14. Among them are four policemen.

One of the hits was near a residential building in the Shevchenkivsky district of the city — high-rise buildings, a supermarket and other commercial facilities, and cars were damaged.

