Rescuers have completed removal the rubble after hitting the location of law enforcement officers in Kharkiv. The number of wounded

According to the location of the law enforcement officers, emergency rescue work and debris removal have already been completed at the site of the hit in Kharkiv. In total, one person died and 46 were injured in the attack.

This is reported by the Main Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Kharkiv region.

200 cubic meters of construction debris were removed during the demolition of the debris. Psychologists of the State Emergency Service worked at the scene of the shooting and provided assistance to 15 people.

In general, the rescuers of the Kharkiv and Ivano-Frankivsk garrisons of the State Emergency Service, 2 Special Rapid Response Centers of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, as well as communal services and canine calculations of volunteer organizations were involved in eliminating the consequences of an enemy hit on a residential building.

On November 1, at approximately 16:05, Russian troops hit the center of Kharkiv with S-300 missiles. Police colonel Andrii Matvienko died as a result of the impact. The prosecutorʼs office started a pre-trial investigation on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war , combined with intentional murder.

