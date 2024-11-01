The Russians targeted the location of law enforcement officers in Kharkiv. One policeman died, dozens were injured

In the evening of November 1, the Russians attacked the place of deployment of law enforcement officers in Kharkiv. One policeman died, dozens were injured.

This was reported by the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko and the police of the Kharkiv region.

At approximately 16:05, Russian troops hit the center of Kharkiv with S-300 missiles.

Police colonel Andriy Matvienko died as a result of the blow. Also, 26 police officers were injured, some of them in serious condition.

In addition, as a result of the attack, four civilians were injured — three women and one man, their condition is light to medium, writes the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov.

20 residential private and multi-apartment buildings were damaged.

