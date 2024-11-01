The USA declared a new $425 million aid package to Ukraine

The Pentagon declared another security aid package for Ukraine worth $425 million. It included missiles for air defense, shells for artillery, armored vehicles and anti-tank weapons.
This is stated on the departmentʼs website.
The new package includes:
- ammunition for NASAMS and HIMARS;
- Stinger missiles;
- equipment and ammunition to counter unmanned aerial systems (c-UAS);
- air-to-ground ammunition;
- 155 and 105 mm artillery shells;
- TOW missiles;
- Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank complexes;
- Stryker armored personnel carriers;
- firearms and ammunition;
- medical equipment;
- equipment and ammunition for demolition works;
- spare parts, auxiliary equipment, services, training and transportation.
In an interview on October 18, Volodymyr Zelensky said that every 2-3 weeks Ukraine will receive aid packages worth $500-750 million from the United States. This will help strengthen the Ukrainian army in the coming months and is part of the victory plan.
