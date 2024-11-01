News

The USA declared a new $425 million aid package to Ukraine

Olha Bereziuk
The Pentagon declared another security aid package for Ukraine worth $425 million. It included missiles for air defense, shells for artillery, armored vehicles and anti-tank weapons.

This is stated on the departmentʼs website.

The new package includes:

  • ammunition for NASAMS and HIMARS;
  • Stinger missiles;
  • equipment and ammunition to counter unmanned aerial systems (c-UAS);
  • air-to-ground ammunition;
  • 155 and 105 mm artillery shells;
  • TOW missiles;
  • Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank complexes;
  • Stryker armored personnel carriers;
  • firearms and ammunition;
  • medical equipment;
  • equipment and ammunition for demolition works;
  • spare parts, auxiliary equipment, services, training and transportation.

In an interview on October 18, Volodymyr Zelensky said that every 2-3 weeks Ukraine will receive aid packages worth $500-750 million from the United States. This will help strengthen the Ukrainian army in the coming months and is part of the victory plan.

