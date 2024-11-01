The USA declared a new $425 million aid package to Ukraine

The Pentagon declared another security aid package for Ukraine worth $425 million. It included missiles for air defense, shells for artillery, armored vehicles and anti-tank weapons.

This is stated on the departmentʼs website.

The new package includes:

ammunition for NASAMS and HIMARS;

Stinger missiles;

equipment and ammunition to counter unmanned aerial systems (c-UAS);

air-to-ground ammunition;

155 and 105 mm artillery shells;

TOW missiles;

Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank complexes;

Stryker armored personnel carriers;

firearms and ammunition;

medical equipment;

equipment and ammunition for demolition works;

spare parts, auxiliary equipment, services, training and transportation.

In an interview on October 18, Volodymyr Zelensky said that every 2-3 weeks Ukraine will receive aid packages worth $500-750 million from the United States. This will help strengthen the Ukrainian army in the coming months and is part of the victory plan.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.