Microsoft says about a Russian phishing attack on various organizations

Microsoft Corporation said that the Russian hacker group Midnight Blizzard, which is linked to the Russian foreign intelligence service, is involved in phishing attacks on government, scientific, defense and non-governmental organizations.

This is stated in the companyʼs blog.

Since October 22, hackers have sent a "series of targeted emails" to thousands of people at more than 100 organizations. In some emails, the senders impersonated Microsoft employees.

According to the corporation, the purpose of the attack is intelligence gathering.

What preceded

Microsoft has been repeatedly attacked by Midnight Blizzard. The corporation claimed that this group was responsible for more than 22 800 cyber attacks against technology companies. For example, on January 20, Microsoft said that the Kremlin-funded Russian hacking group Midnight Blizzard breached the companyʼs corporate networks and stole emails and documents from employee accounts.

And in March, hackers tried to hack into Microsoft systems, using information stolen in January from the tech giantʼs corporate e-mail. In June, Midnight Blizzard hackers breached emails between Microsoft Corporation and dozens of state agencies in Texas.

Midnight Blizzard is also involved in large-scale attacks on US government institutions in 2020, which were carried out through the software of the company SolarWinds. Midnight Blizzard was also accused of hacking the Outlook mail client.

