Russian hackers hacked correspondence between Microsoft and Texas state agencies

The Russian-funded Midnight Blizzard hackers hacked emails between Microsoft Corporation and dozens of Texas state agencies.

This is reported by Bloomberg with reference to sources.

During the hacking of Microsoft, which became known in January, hackers stole the e-mails of some of the companyʼs executives.

According to one of the interlocutors of the publication, among the institutions that Microsoft warned about the vulnerability to the attack are the Department of Transportation, the Workforce Commission, the Department of Motor Vehicles, the Texas Land Administration and the State Securities Board.

Microsoft declined to say which customers were notified of the cyberattack, saying it would continue to support customers to mitigate the effects of the attack.

Steve Peer, a spokesman for the Texas Cybersecurity Agency, acknowledged the leak on Friday, but said it appeared to be routine administrative correspondence.

The state of Texas and Microsoft are studying the consequences of the cyber attack.