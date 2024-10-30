The Ministry of Defense has simplified property reporting for the military

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has changed the rules for reporting property for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. From now on, they only have to return their body armor and helmet after service.

This was reported by the head of the department Rustem Umerov.

Innovations provide that fighters can keep sleeping bags, sleeping bags, flasks and other things. There will no longer be an obligation to submit these subjects. The changes were implemented by order of the Ministry of Defense.

In July 2024, the Ministry of Defense tested a new lightweight model of the bulletproof vest — its weight is from 7.5 kg to 12 kg. Officials noted that the body armor is convenient for maneuvering in assault and special operations.

Previously, the department tested special modular body armor for the needs of the Navy and engineering troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The peculiarity of the equipment is that upon contact with water, a special module reacts and the bulletproof vest works like a lifeline, preventing the fighter from drowning.

At the end of 2023, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine certified the first womenʼs body armor. It has an outwardly curved armor plate, narrowed shoulders and an extended bottom, and it weighs from 10.5 kilograms.

Author: Anastasiia Mohylevets