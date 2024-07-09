The Ministry of Defense is testing a new lightweight body armor

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is testing a new lightweight model of body armor — its weight is from 7.5 kg to 12 kg.

The press service of the departmentwrites about it.

As noted by the Ministry of Defense, the new body armor is characterized by a light design, mobility, convenient for maneuvering actions during assault and special operations.

The body armor is made of reinforced ceramic composite materials, which provides class 6 protection. The size grid varies from S to XL in two configurations.

1 2

Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

Such a model can be quickly dropped and equipped with additional elements: neck and shoulder protection, shoulder pads, groin protection, tactical unloading belt, coccyx protection, hip protection and elements to ensure buoyancy. There are special anatomical pads for women.

The body armor also has separate pockets for soft and hard ballistic protection and removable damping tabs.

The new model was tested at the intelligence school of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and received positive feedback. Now the last stage — laboratory tests — is underway. After that, the body armor will be handed over to the Armed Forces.