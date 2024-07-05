The Ministry of Defense is developing adaptive suits for wounded soldiers

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is engaged in the development of an adaptive suit for wounded soldiers, which will allow quick changing of clothes and will enable medics to quickly carry out the necessary manipulations.

The press service of the department writes about it.

An adaptive suit was created and is now being tested so that wounded soldiers have quality and comfortable clothing after evacuation from the battlefield.

The main feature of this suit is the use of Velcro. Adaptive suits will have several sizes depending on weight and height. They will also be able to be expanded to use the Ilizarov device during treatment.

1 2

Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

The clothes have a loose cut and include underwear (shorts, tank top) and everyday options (sweatshirt with short and long sleeves, pants). Adaptive suits are designed for men and women.

The suits will be tested during military trials. The servicemen have a request for such clothes for the wounded.