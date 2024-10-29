NYT: Zelensky asked for Tomahawk missiles in the secret part of the Victory Plan

The secret part of the Victory Plan, which its President Volodymyr Zelensky presented to Western partners, contained a clause on the provision of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine.

The New York Times (NYT) writes about this with reference to sources.

The US officials have privately expressed some outrage at Zelenskyʼs Victory Plan, calling it unrealistic and almost entirely dependent on Western aid.

In particular, according to media sources, Zelensky proposed a "non-nuclear deterrence package" under which Ukraine would receive Tomahawk missiles. NYT interlocutors believe that this is an absolutely impossible requirement.

The Tomahawk has a range of 1 500 miles (2 414 km), which is more than seven times the range of ATACMS missiles that Ukraine received this year. And the US has sent only a limited number of such systems, senior US officials said.

Media interlocutors say that Ukraine has also not provided Washington with convincing arguments about how it will use long-range weapons. The list of targets inside Russia far outstrips the number of missiles the United States or any other ally can deploy without endangering missiles designed to address potential problems in the Middle East and Asia, the sources added.

Sources also told The New York Times that Zelensky was stunned that President Biden did not give him permission to use US long-range missiles to strike deep inside Russia when they met in Washington in September. In the past, Biden has usually relented after initially denying Ukraine weapons, including Abrams tanks, F-16 fighter jets and ATACMS anti-aircraft missile systems.

The Victory Plan

On October 16, President Zelensky publicly presented the Victory Plan in detail for the first time, speaking before Ukrainian deputies in the Verkhovna Rada. It contains five points. The first four are designed for implementation during the war, and the last — after the war.

Invitation to NATO even before the end of the war. Zelensky claims that this will be a "testament of determination" and will show how the partners see Ukraine in the "security architecture".

Zelensky claims that this will be a "testament of determination" and will show how the partners see Ukraine in the "security architecture". Strengthening the defense. This clause provides for the continuation of the operations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the territory of Russia and the lifting of restrictions on strikes deep into the Russian Federation, joint repulsion of Russian air attacks with friendly neighboring countries, and access to intelligence partners.

This clause provides for the continuation of the operations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the territory of Russia and the lifting of restrictions on strikes deep into the Russian Federation, joint repulsion of Russian air attacks with friendly neighboring countries, and access to intelligence partners. Containment of Russia. Ukraine proposes to deploy a comprehensive non-nuclear strategic deterrence package on its land, which will be sufficient to protect the state in the future. The item provides for the joint production of weapons, in particular, the financing of weapons production in Ukraine by the West.

Ukraine proposes to deploy a comprehensive non-nuclear strategic deterrence package on its land, which will be sufficient to protect the state in the future. The item provides for the joint production of weapons, in particular, the financing of weapons production in Ukraine by the West. Development of Ukraineʼs strategic and economic potential and strengthening of sanctions against the Russian Federation. Valuable resources are concentrated in Ukraine, including uranium, titanium, and lithium. They can strengthen Ukraine and its allies. Ukraine proposes to sign special agreements with the EU and the USA on joint protection, investment in mining and use of these resources.

Valuable resources are concentrated in Ukraine, including uranium, titanium, and lithium. They can strengthen Ukraine and its allies. Ukraine proposes to sign special agreements with the EU and the USA on joint protection, investment in mining and use of these resources. The US contingent in NATO will be able to replace the Ukrainian military. After the end of the war, the Ukrainian military can use its experience to strengthen the defense of NATO and Europe.

The plan also contains secret supplements that have already been shared with partners. According to the president, the implementation of each point is calculated for a certain period of time, and if you start implementing it right now, the war will be able to be ended no later than the end of next year.

