Naim Qassem was appointed as the new leader of Hezbollah

Hezbollah appointed Naim Qassem as the groupʼs new leader after the previous leader Hassan Nasrallah was eliminated by Israel.

The Associated Press writes about this with reference to the statement of the representatives of the group.

Naim Qassem was elected by the Majlis al-Shura, Hezbollahʼs Advisory Council. For 30 years, he was Nasrallahʼs deputy and promised to continue his cause "until victory."

Naim Kassem

The previous leader of Hezbollah Hassan Nasrallah was killed by an Israeli airstrike on the outskirts of Beirut on September 27, 2024. There was no official announcement about the appointment of a new leader of Hezbollah, but the Al Arabiya publication, citing a source, wrote that the successor was 60-year-old Hashim Safi al-Din, Nasrallahʼs cousin, the head of the movementʼs executive board.

Already on October 5, the media reported on the death of Hashim Safi al-Din on October 5 and noted that he and other high-ranking representatives of Hezbollah could have been the target of Israel — at the time of the strike, they were holding a meeting in an underground bunker.

On October 8, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that IDF had already eliminated two successors to the head of Hezbollah Hassan Nasrallah but did not name them.

Over the past few months, Israel has eliminated the previous leader of Hamas Ismail Haniya and his successor Yahya Sinwar, as well as the head of Hezbollah Hassan Nasrallah.

Hezbollah is a Lebanese Shiite Muslim military-political organization founded in 1982. Hezbollah is actively supported by Iran, it is recognized as a terrorist in more than 20 countries, in particular in the USA, EU and Great Britain. Hezbollah has been against Israel since its inception.

