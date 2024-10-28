The President submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a draft resolution on the dismissal of Prosecutor General Kostin

President Volodymyr Zelensky submitted to the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) a draft resolution on the dismissal of Andriy Kostin from the post of Prosecutor General.

This is stated in the resolution on the website of the parliament.

Andriy Kostin

Kostin resigned on Oct. 22 amid incidents of prosecutors being placed on disability. Parliament has yet to vote on Kostinʼs resignation.

What preceded

At the beginning of October, the court took the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional MSEC Tetyana Krupa into custody. She is suspected of illegal enrichment for millions of hryvnias in the case of illegal registration of disability for men.

Law enforcement officers searched the office and residence of Tetyana Krupa — they found millions of dollars in cash, as well as undeclared assets and millions in foreign accounts. The law enforcement officers claim that they exposed Krupa and her son — the head of the regional Pension Fund — for illegal enrichment.

Subsequently, the publication Censor.NET stated that Krupa was involved in providing disability groups to 51 officials of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutorʼs Office.

Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin has appointed an official investigation into the granting of disability to prosecutors. Soon after that, the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutorʼs Office Oleksiy Oliynyk was dismissed on his own accord.

At the same time, President Volodymyr Zelensky put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council regarding registration of fake disabilities for officials. The presidential decree, in particular, states that all MSECs in Ukraine will begin to be liquidated from December 31, 2024 — within a month, the Ministry of Health must propose a corresponding project.

