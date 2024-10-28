New York rally: Trump calls his party ʼinclusiveʼ as his speaker calls Puerto Rico ʼgarbage islandʼ

The US presidential candidate from the Republican Party Donald Trump held one of the election rallies at Madison Square Garden in New York. He was joined on stage by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, who said that Puerto Rico is a "garbage island", businessman Grant Cardon, who hinted that Kamala Harris was a "whore", and Trumpʼs childhood friend David Rehm, who called Harris "the devil" and "antichrist".

This is reported by The Washington Post.

Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe was one of several commencement speakers who used sexist, racist and other derogatory slurs at various people during the rally in Madison Square Garden. After his remarks about Puerto Rico, Trump senior adviser Danielle Alvarez said Hinchcliffeʼs words "do not reflect the views of President Trump."

Earlier in his speech, speaking about migrants, Hinchcliffe said:

“Believe it or not, folks, I welcome migrants to the United States with open arms. And by open arms, I mean this."

He made a stop sign with his hands and then declared that Hispanics "like to have babies" and added a few more jokes about it. They were called rude in WP.

Meanwhile, businessman Grant Cardone said Vice President Kamala Harris and "her pimps will destroy our country." This metaphor presented the Democratic presidential candidate as a whore.

Donald Trump addresses the crowd at his rally at Madison Square Garden in New York. The Washington Post

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson spoke next and mocked the attention paid to Harrisʼ race (her father is Jamaican and her mother is Indian).

At the same time, when Donald Trump took the stage, he touted how he was supported by people of different religions and races. And he said, "The Republican Party has really become the party of inclusion." Trump went on to stick to his standard theses: calling the media "the enemy of the people," branding Kamala Harris "a person with a low IQ," defending his decision to call political opponents "the domestic enemy," calling the U.S. an "occupied country" and declaring that Election Day would be "a day liberation".

His son Donald Trump Jr. also came to support Trump. On stage, he repeated the baseless "great replacement" conspiracy theory, which claims that shadowy elites are trying to replace white Americans with non-white immigrants.

Elections in the USA

This yearʼs presidential election in the USA will be held on November 5, 2024. Donald Trump became the Republican candidate in mid-July and presented his vice-presidential candidate JD Vance. Vance consistently opposes aid to Ukraine and says that Kyiv will have to cede some territories for a ceasefire.

Incumbent Joe Biden was supposed to be the Democratic nominee, but after an unsuccessful debate with Trump in June, he came under fire and pressure from the leaders and donors of the US Democratic Party. So on July 21, Biden officially announced that he was withdrawing from the presidential race and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic candidate.

On August 21, Harris became the official candidate of the Democratic Party. Her vice-presidential candidate is Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, known for his support of Ukraine and sharp criticism of Trump and Vance.

