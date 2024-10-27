Head of the Presidentʼs Office Yermak: Elections in Ukraine will be held immediately after the war

Elections in Ukraine will be held immediately after the end of the war.
Andrii Yermak, the head of the Presidentʼs Office, told about this in an interview with Corriere della Sera.
According to him, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy himself says very clearly that he wants all soldiers, as well as refugees abroad, to be able to vote. Today, however, resources must go to the war effort.
- In June 2023, Zelensky stated that elections in Ukraine would be held after the victory in the war with Russia. Until the end of martial law, they are not possible under the law.
- In November of last year, Zelensky said that the elections were "not on time". He said that now is the time of defense and battle, on which the destinies of people and the state depend, and not "the time of abandonment, which Russia expects."
- According to the Constitution of Ukraine, the next presidential elections in Ukraine should be held at the end of March 2024. However, since the country is under martial law, the elections are legally postponed.
