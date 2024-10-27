Head of the Presidentʼs Office Yermak: Elections in Ukraine will be held immediately after the war

Elections in Ukraine will be held immediately after the end of the war.

Andrii Yermak, the head of the Presidentʼs Office, told about this in an interview with Corriere della Sera.

According to him, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy himself says very clearly that he wants all soldiers, as well as refugees abroad, to be able to vote. Today, however, resources must go to the war effort.