In an interview with the BBC, the President Volodymyr Zelensky said that elections in Ukraine will be held after the victory in the war with Russia. Until the end of martial law, they are not possible under the law.

"This is a global issue. If we win, there will be [elections]. So, there will be no wartime, there will be no war," Zelensky answered a journalistʼs question about whether presidential elections will be held next year.

In Ukraine, the law stipulates that elections must be held in peacetime.