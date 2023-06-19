Survey: The majority of Ukrainians have a request for a reset of the government after the victory

The majority of Ukrainians, namely 73%, support the renewal of the central government at one level or another after the victory in the Russian-Ukrainian war. The biggest update request concerns the parliament.

This is evidenced by the results of the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology.

Sociologists asked Ukrainians whether, after the victory, it is necessary to reboot and replace the central government — the president, the government, the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament).

The next elections to the Verkhovna Rada should be held on October 29, 2023, but they may be postponed due to martial law.