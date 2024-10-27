Georgia will approve the government despite the fact that the opposition does not recognize the election results

The first session of the Georgian parliament will be held as usual, and the government will be approved despite opposition politiciansʼ refusal to recognize the results of the vote.

This was stated by the Prime Minister of Georgia, Iraklii Kobakhidze, reports "Echo Kavkazu".

The day before, the leader of the opposition party "Coalition for Change" Nika Gvaramia emphasized that "Georgian Dream" is committing a constitutional coup. Gvaramiya called the parliamentary elections stolen. Commenting on the words of the opponents, Prime Minister Kobakhidze said that they allegedly "lacked the dignity to accept yet another defeat."

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has already congratulated Kobakhidzeʼs party on its "amazing victory" in the elections. He emphasized that it is important to develop the partnership between Tbilisi and Yerevan for the sake of "stability, security and prosperity of the region".

Earlier, the official victory of "Georgian Dream" was recognized by the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, who invited the leader of the political forces to his country. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban also expressed his support for Kobakhidze. He wrote about it in X even before the first results of the Central Election Commission of Georgia were published.

The Central Election Commission of Tbilisi counted votes from 99.6% of precincts. The ruling party "Georgian Dream" is in the lead with a result of 54.08%. At the same time, according to the exit polls of opposition channels, the opposition won more votes than the pro-government political force: 52% of opposition parties, 40.9% of votes for "Georgian Dream".

The elections in Georgia on October 26 were called historic — the result was supposed to indicate either Georgiaʼs future integration with the European Union or rapprochement with Moscow. For the first time, the voting was not based on the majority system, but on the proportional system. This was expected to increase the oppositionʼs chance of victory.

Author: Anastasia Mohilevets

