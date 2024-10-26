Zelensky signed a law that allows foreigners to become officers of the Armed Forces

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed law No. 12023, which allows foreigners and stateless persons to hold officer positions.

The law provides for permission for foreigners and stateless persons to sign contracts with the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the State Special Service of Transport and the National Guard and carry out military service as officers.

The document also proposes to create a Center for the Recruitment of Foreigners, where they will be screened. During it, they plan to find out:

whether a person is legally present on the territory of Ukraine;

whether she was brought to administrative or criminal responsibility under the laws of Ukraine;

whether it is related to intelligence and subversive activities of foreign states against Ukraine;

as well as other circumstances that may prevent such a person from being accepted into military service under a contract.

Earlier, on August 20, the parliament adopted a law according to which foreigners fighting for Ukraine will be able to obtain Ukrainian citizenship.

