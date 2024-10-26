At night, Russia attacked Ukraine with drones and missiles. Air defense destroyed 44 drones

At night, anti-aircraft defense shot down 44 Russian drones out of 91. Another 44 of the drones were lost in location, one flew to Belarus.

This was reported by the Air Force of Ukraine.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

Drones were shot down in Kirovohrad, Sumy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, and Khmelnytskyi regions, as well as in Kursk region. One drone is still in the airspace of Ukraine.

In addition to drones, the Russians launched three Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles, two Kh-59 guided air missiles and two more of an unknown type over Ukraine. In total, 98 air targets were hit during the night.

The Russians hit civil infrastructure facilities in Sumy r aegionnd Dnipro with rockets. In Dnipro, it is known about four dead people, the Mechnikov Hospital was damaged. There is also one person died from the attack in the Kyiv region.

