A person died in the Kyiv region due to a Russian attack

On the night of October 26, Russian troops attacked the Kyiv region with drones. A person died as a result of enemy shelling — he died in the hospital.

This was reported to the State Emergency Service.

A child born in 2011 was injured and one person died in Boryspil district. A private residential building, a garage were damaged, windows were broken in a two-story dormitory.

In Irpin, a two-story garage attached to a hostel caught fire due to falling debris, and in Obukhiv region, the roof of a building caught fire. The fires have already been extinguished.

In addition, at night, a Russian drone targeted a high-rise building in the Solomyansky district of Kyiv. A child born in 2009 died there, six people were injured.